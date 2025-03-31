Sign up
Previous
Photo 4169
Barney and Teddy
A couple of wee posers, on the way up Morrone on Friday!
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
4
4
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4378
photos
193
followers
121
following
1142% complete
View this month »
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th March 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Look at the windswept pair! They look so happy up there
March 31st, 2025
julia
ace
Gorgeous Doggo's.. and lovely rocks..
March 31st, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Gorgeous.
March 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot of the two posers, I love the rock formations too. the one on the right looks like the face of a bulldog ;-)
March 31st, 2025
