Previous
Barney and Teddy by jamibann
Photo 4169

Barney and Teddy

A couple of wee posers, on the way up Morrone on Friday!
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Look at the windswept pair! They look so happy up there
March 31st, 2025  
julia ace
Gorgeous Doggo's.. and lovely rocks..
March 31st, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Gorgeous.
March 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot of the two posers, I love the rock formations too. the one on the right looks like the face of a bulldog ;-)
March 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact