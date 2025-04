Fords of Avon Refuge

Monday was the first time we had approached Loch Avon from the Fords of Avon. We usually walk in from Braemar, so we had never passed by this refuge, situated at the north-east end of the loch. It's very basic, but it would do the trick in bad weather. A lovely tidy refuge, maintained by the MBA. We had a wee peek inside.



John forgot his cap, so was sporting a trendy look, using his buff to keep the sun off his head!