The High Cairngorms.



The River Avon.



The Shelter Stone Crag in the distance - at the bottom of which sits the Shelter Stone, a natural shelter which gives refuge from a storm, and where the Cairngorm Club (of which we are members) was founded in 1887.



The slightly snow covered Feith Buidhe Plateau, where five children and an assistant leader died in 1971 after being benighted in a snow storm - still considered Britain's worst Mountaineering accident.



And of course, hubby.