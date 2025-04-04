Sign up
Previous
Photo 4173
The Shooting Hut
The shooting at the foot of Geal Charn. A lovely spot for a breather on Tuesday.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
4
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4382
photos
193
followers
121
following
1143% complete
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
4173
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
1st April 2025 10:21am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this fabulous old hut in the middle of nowhere! I love the textures and the red door!
April 4th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous hut and model!
April 4th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Lovely!
April 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It reminds me of the little house in the film "Up." A sweet oasis
April 4th, 2025
