The Shooting Hut by jamibann
Photo 4173

The Shooting Hut

The shooting at the foot of Geal Charn. A lovely spot for a breather on Tuesday.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this fabulous old hut in the middle of nowhere! I love the textures and the red door!
April 4th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A gorgeous hut and model!
April 4th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely!
April 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It reminds me of the little house in the film "Up." A sweet oasis
April 4th, 2025  
