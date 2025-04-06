Previous
1956 Wreckage by jamibann
Photo 4175

1956 Wreckage

Carn An T-Sagairt Mor. The Cairngorms have been the scene of several aircraft crashes over the years.

This particular incident happened in November 1956 on a clear night with a small amount of cloud. The cause of the crash was never determined. An RAF Canberra jet crashed on a 3-hour night sortie, killing both crew. A large amount of the wreckage still lies scattered around the summit area.

We passed several bits and pieces on our walk on Friday, this piece being the most substantial. Certainly gives pause for thought. :-( Given that this wreckage has been there for almost 70 years, it's amazing and encouraging to note that the parts are still there. You could well imagine that some walkers might be interested in taking a piece home with them. I'm so glad that most are respectful enough not to even consider it.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

julia ace
Wow looks like it has just dropped there.. Would be very sobering walking past it..
April 6th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Just amazing that it's still there
April 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A place to show one's respects
April 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and narrative, I like Julia's comment.
April 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
It has certainly stood the test of time
April 6th, 2025  
