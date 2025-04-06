1956 Wreckage

Carn An T-Sagairt Mor. The Cairngorms have been the scene of several aircraft crashes over the years.



This particular incident happened in November 1956 on a clear night with a small amount of cloud. The cause of the crash was never determined. An RAF Canberra jet crashed on a 3-hour night sortie, killing both crew. A large amount of the wreckage still lies scattered around the summit area.



We passed several bits and pieces on our walk on Friday, this piece being the most substantial. Certainly gives pause for thought. :-( Given that this wreckage has been there for almost 70 years, it's amazing and encouraging to note that the parts are still there. You could well imagine that some walkers might be interested in taking a piece home with them. I'm so glad that most are respectful enough not to even consider it.

