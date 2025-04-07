Previous
Lovely Lottie by jamibann
Photo 4176

Lovely Lottie

I'm a cockapoo too! Lottie was fed up with bonnie Barney getting all the attention, so she thought she'd do a wee pose for me on Friday near Loch Muick.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
She is gorgeous
April 7th, 2025  
julia ace
Naw she is looking a little sad.. cute pup..
April 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Well done Lottie, you muscle in and get some attention too!
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact