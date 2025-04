Little Boy Blue

This ovine scene in Tarland yesterday reminded me of the nursery rhyme :



Little Boy Blue,

Come blow your horn.

The sheep's in the meadow,

The cow's in the corn.

Where is the boy

Who looks after the sheep?

He's under the haystack,

Fast asleep.

Will you wake him?

No, not I,

For if I do,

He's sure to cry.



These sheep, however, were in the field of turnips, resting up and getting lots of nutrition for their forthcoming lambing. I wonder where little boy blue was?