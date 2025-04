Ben MacDhui Snow Bunting

We don't often see these little birds, except at height. We spotted this little fellow as we were approaching the top of Ben MacDhui yesterday (elevation 4,295 feet). It was kind enough to sit around for long enough for me to get a half-decent shot.



The snow bunting is the most northerly recorded passerine in the world and there is a small population of them in the Cairngorms.