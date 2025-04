Ben MacDhui

A fantastic trip up Ben MacDhui (MacDuff's Hill) on Tuesday. Blue skies all round for our little group of six. A fabulous day out, returning over Derry Cairngorm and cycling the 5km back to Derry Lodge, where we'd left our bikes on the way in. It doesn't get better than that!



Fiona accosted a young man on top of the hill and asked him to take a photo of us with my camera. He was happy to oblige and did a great job!