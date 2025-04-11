Previous
Loch Etchachan by jamibann
Loch Etchachan

Loch Etchachan sits just higher than Loch Avon, in the Cairngorms, at 927 metres above sea level. It is the highest body of water (of its size) in the UK.

This was taken on Tuesday, on the way down from Ben MacDhui. Cairngorm on the left of the image, Ben Mheadhoin on the right.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
Stunning
April 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful breathtaking view… fabulous capture
April 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Stunning.
April 11th, 2025  
