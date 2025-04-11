Sign up
Previous
Photo 4180
Loch Etchachan
Loch Etchachan sits just higher than Loch Avon, in the Cairngorms, at 927 metres above sea level. It is the highest body of water (of its size) in the UK.
This was taken on Tuesday, on the way down from Ben MacDhui. Cairngorm on the left of the image, Ben Mheadhoin on the right.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
8th April 2025 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Stunning
April 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful breathtaking view… fabulous capture
April 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Stunning.
April 11th, 2025
