John's new Irons by jamibann
Photo 4182

John's new Irons

Fiona heard that John had bought himself a new set of golf irons. So, she caught a sneaky photo of them when he wasn't looking.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JackieR ace
oooh does he do all the laundry!!??
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh well spotted Fiona. Make sure you duck if he hits that ball though! It would bowl you right over!
April 13th, 2025  
