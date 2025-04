Fiona makes it to Loch Muick

Fiona has been asking me for ages to take her to visit Loch Muick. Well, yesterday was the day. It was our regular Monday walk, but I allowed her to come along, as long as she didn't annoy other walkers.



As it turned out, only three of us walked all the way around the loch, so Fiona was able to stop for a bit and get some photos from the far end, looking back. She was very tired but happy at the end of the day.