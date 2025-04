Loch Muick

As we walked around the loch on a somewhat grey, cold, drizzly Monday, I turned around to see the view behind. The sun was briefly out and was highlighting Glas Allt Shiel (one of Queen Victoria's famous picnic houses), set amongst the pines. We also got a passing glimpse of Broad Cairn and Cairn Bannoch with a scattering of snow on top. 10 minutes later it was raining and the hills were shrouded in mist again.