Filofax

Fiona was quite surprised to see that I still keep a paper diary as well as the one on my phone. She was so intrigued that she had to take a picture of it. She'd never heard the likes, she said! Doubling up of work, room for error, etc. But, as I explained to her, I still like to see my 'week to an opening' - I can visualise my week much better that way!



In the diary for today is brother and sister-in-law arriving for the Easter weekend and an Indian meal with them tonight. :-) Oh, and apparently a BT switch to Digital Voice!