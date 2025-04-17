Fiona was quite surprised to see that I still keep a paper diary as well as the one on my phone. She was so intrigued that she had to take a picture of it. She'd never heard the likes, she said! Doubling up of work, room for error, etc. But, as I explained to her, I still like to see my 'week to an opening' - I can visualise my week much better that way!
In the diary for today is brother and sister-in-law arriving for the Easter weekend and an Indian meal with them tonight. :-) Oh, and apparently a BT switch to Digital Voice!
I have kept a journal just about all my life, not a pre-marked up one like yours, just blank pages, art paper. In it, I write, draw with watercolour pencils, stick things in, all kinds of stuff. It's mine and I can do what I like in it! Sometimes I draw from my photos, sometimes from others, sometimes just from my mind (weird as it is!). When I travel I have my journal and pencil roll with me and as well as taking photos I sketch.
Often I sit in a cafe near me or in the cbd and write or paint or whatever and I frequently have people, including a lot of young people, stop and ask me what I am doing. Sometimes they sit for a while and we have long conversations about journalling. My daughter does it as well and she actually runs workshops on creative journalling.
I wonder how many people on 365 keep diaries, art journals, are urban sketchers or . . . ??? I'd love to hear. You touched on obe of my enthusiasms with your post!