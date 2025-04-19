Craigievar Castle

After visiting dad yesterday morning, brother Steve, SiL and I went to visit this castle, which has fairly recently re-opened after being closed for repairs and 're-pinking' of the castle exterior.



This castle was begun in 1576 and is said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle.



It was disappointing to arrive, however, to find that there was no access to the interior of the castle, except by a guided tour. We arrived at 1.30 and were told we couldn't visit until 2.50. Way too long for us to wait. So, we did a wee tour of the grounds, took a few photos and decided we'd go back another day. Shame that wasn't obvious on the NTS website. Never mind, you live and learn.

