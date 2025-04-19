Previous
Craigievar Castle by jamibann
Photo 4188

Craigievar Castle

After visiting dad yesterday morning, brother Steve, SiL and I went to visit this castle, which has fairly recently re-opened after being closed for repairs and 're-pinking' of the castle exterior.

This castle was begun in 1576 and is said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle.

It was disappointing to arrive, however, to find that there was no access to the interior of the castle, except by a guided tour. We arrived at 1.30 and were told we couldn't visit until 2.50. Way too long for us to wait. So, we did a wee tour of the grounds, took a few photos and decided we'd go back another day. Shame that wasn't obvious on the NTS website. Never mind, you live and learn.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful castle…the pinking is beautiful, I particularly like the flag… the perfect wind for your shot.
April 19th, 2025  
julia ace
It looks like Rapunzel should be leaning out the window..
April 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's quite a Suffolk Pink exterior! Quite a dramatic sky, think you'd have got wet if you'd waited
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact