Outside The Kildrummy Inn by jamibann
Photo 4190

Outside The Kildrummy Inn

We had a lovely lunch on Saturday at the Kildrummy Inn. For once, I wasn't driving, so I had a lovely pe-lunch cocktail and a glass of wine. The food there was delicious and the service was excellent. The interior design of the Inn, which has been fairly recently done up, was just gorgeous! John took this photo of us just before we went in.

Another disappointment on the castle front though ... I had wanted to visit the ruins of Kildrummy Castle, which is very close to the Inn. However, on checking the opening hours, I discovered that it is not open at weekends. What? Not open at weekends. That's what I said. Run by Historic Environment Scotland, I found this very surprising and exceedingly disappointing.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
Happy portrait, but what madness about the castle opening times
April 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful portrait in front of that old stone wall! So sad re the opening of the castle, quite unheard of to be closed on weekends. that just means you will have to go back Issi ;-)
April 21st, 2025  
