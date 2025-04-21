Outside The Kildrummy Inn

We had a lovely lunch on Saturday at the Kildrummy Inn. For once, I wasn't driving, so I had a lovely pe-lunch cocktail and a glass of wine. The food there was delicious and the service was excellent. The interior design of the Inn, which has been fairly recently done up, was just gorgeous! John took this photo of us just before we went in.



Another disappointment on the castle front though ... I had wanted to visit the ruins of Kildrummy Castle, which is very close to the Inn. However, on checking the opening hours, I discovered that it is not open at weekends. What? Not open at weekends. That's what I said. Run by Historic Environment Scotland, I found this very surprising and exceedingly disappointing.