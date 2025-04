The Road Home

After dropping S&L at the airport yesterday morning we drove to Aviemore to catch a walking window of opportunity - few and far between at the moment! Corbett No. 24, Geal Charn Mor done on a lovely day. I have actually done it before, but John hadn't, so it was time to get it ticked for him! There's still snow on the high tops. It still feels strange not to be up there! I enjoyed this lovely view over to Braeriach though. A relaxing 13km walk for us.