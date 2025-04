Carn An Fhreiceadain - Corbett No. 25/222

Yesterday's summit - a rather lovely tall, cleverly built cairn and a new Corbett for both of us. We had a lovely walk, blessed with beautiful weather. We are moving over to Pitlochry this morning to pick up Ben Vrackie on the way home - another I have already walked, but one which John needs to do. Then we're all equal!