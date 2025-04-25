Previous
Shelter from the Storm by jamibann
Shelter from the Storm

There were no storms where we were on Tuesday, but there was a super stone shelter built from rocks, using a natural rock formation on the side of the hill. John was examining it, as I I was finishing my coffee when I saw his head pop up 'over the parapet'. It was a definite photo moment!

You'll note the wind turbines off in the distance behind.

Sorry I'm not commenting much at the moment ... things at home are very busy ... just keeping my head above water!

Today I'm 'manning' the desk at the Aberdeenshire Ladies County Golf Association Open which is being played at Ballater. It'll be a long day, I suspect.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great pov to make a super image
April 25th, 2025  
julia ace
Great shot.. He looks like a little Meerkat.. And I mean that in a nice way..
April 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's hilarious! Took me straight back to that one minute BBC classic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaPepCVepCg
April 25th, 2025  
