A Lonely Ewe

As we walked off the hill on Tuesday there was the occasional ewe standing about enjoying the day, and presumably waiting on a new arrival or two? I can never tell if a sheep is expectant or not - although at this time of year, most of them are!



Anyway, I thought this one made a good photo with the snow dusted Cairngorms in the background.



The Golf Open went well yesterday - big sigh of relief - and today we're off to Ballathie House in Perthshire to meet up with some Edinburgh friends.