Previous
Ben Y Vrackie by jamibann
Photo 4196

Ben Y Vrackie

Finally, on Wednesday, John climbed Ben y Vrackie in Pitlochry. I had done it previously with a relative, but it was still missing from John's tick list. We first attempted it over four years ago with friends but got a phone call half way up to say that dad had had a stroke and was on his way to hospital. We hot-tailed it off the hill and dashed up to Braemar and onwards to Aberdeen to be with him. Fortunately his stroke was not too bad, but it did result in him having to move into a care home, ultimately. So, it is a hill which is full of memories for us - and a lovely Corbett. - No. 26 for us together.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Lovely job
April 27th, 2025  
julia ace
Good for you both to have it ticked off.. Great shot..
April 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Poignant place for you then. Lovely shot and glad it's a box ticked.
April 27th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
You sure do have memories from this hill - great shot
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
You’ve captured a wonderful moment…& super capture of John.
Magnificent views…
April 27th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A real postcard image
April 27th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great photo. So good your Dad is in such a good place and you can be sure he's fine when you are away from home on climbs and adventures 🥰
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact