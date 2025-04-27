Ben Y Vrackie

Finally, on Wednesday, John climbed Ben y Vrackie in Pitlochry. I had done it previously with a relative, but it was still missing from John's tick list. We first attempted it over four years ago with friends but got a phone call half way up to say that dad had had a stroke and was on his way to hospital. We hot-tailed it off the hill and dashed up to Braemar and onwards to Aberdeen to be with him. Fortunately his stroke was not too bad, but it did result in him having to move into a care home, ultimately. So, it is a hill which is full of memories for us - and a lovely Corbett. - No. 26 for us together.