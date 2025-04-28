Down By The River

This weekend, we were at Ballathie House Hotel, in Perthshire, for dinner B&B with our friends - Graham and Elaine - who just got married in November last year. We went for a riverside walk to work up a bit of an appetite for our delicious dinner. I thought this old fishing hut was a good spot for a photo call. :-)



Graham (on right of image) has had a rough time of it recently. He suffered a detached retina whilst on holiday, in Thailand, in February. This resulted in cutting the holiday short, flying home and getting an emergency operation back in the UK. He is still recovering his sight, and still has bubbles of gas in his eye. Quite a nasty experience, from what I've heard - especially with the added trauma of having to get home from Thailand. The flight was bit of a risk in itself, and not recommended by everyone. However, he seems to be ok and is gradually getting his sight back. Elaine is a nurse, so that's always helpful!