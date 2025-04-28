Previous
Down By The River by jamibann
Photo 4197

Down By The River

This weekend, we were at Ballathie House Hotel, in Perthshire, for dinner B&B with our friends - Graham and Elaine - who just got married in November last year. We went for a riverside walk to work up a bit of an appetite for our delicious dinner. I thought this old fishing hut was a good spot for a photo call. :-)

Graham (on right of image) has had a rough time of it recently. He suffered a detached retina whilst on holiday, in Thailand, in February. This resulted in cutting the holiday short, flying home and getting an emergency operation back in the UK. He is still recovering his sight, and still has bubbles of gas in his eye. Quite a nasty experience, from what I've heard - especially with the added trauma of having to get home from Thailand. The flight was bit of a risk in itself, and not recommended by everyone. However, he seems to be ok and is gradually getting his sight back. Elaine is a nurse, so that's always helpful!
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture, you chose the perfect spot with this beautiful old hut! I love the roof and peeling paint.
Interesting story about Graham, hope all goes well for him.
April 28th, 2025  
julia ace
What a cute little hut.. Oh that is a bit scary for Graham, hope he rovers well..
April 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I was just thinking the Ballathie House Hotel looks very small before I read on LOL
April 28th, 2025  
Christina ace
Great shot - lucky Graham to have a nurse for a wife.
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact