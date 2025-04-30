Previous
Monday Walkers by jamibann
Monday Walkers

There was just a small group of ladies walking on Monday. It was a lovely mild day and a very pleasant walk by the river, led by Jan (2nd from left).

This will be the third attempt at getting our boiler serviced this year, after two no-shows. Fingers crossed they deign to turn up today, or the air will be blue again!

And, just like that, tomorrow is May!
Issi Bannerman

Lesley ace
They look like a fun bunch. Hope the engineer turns up today.
April 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Always fun to walk in a group. Lots of chatting along the way.

Hope you get your boiler serviced.
April 30th, 2025  
Christina ace
Looks like quite a big group to me! I hope the servicing of the boiler happened.
April 30th, 2025  
julia ace
Looks like a great place to have a ramble. Yes crazy how the year is disappearing..
April 30th, 2025  
