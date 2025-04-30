Sign up
Previous
Photo 4199
Monday Walkers
There was just a small group of ladies walking on Monday. It was a lovely mild day and a very pleasant walk by the river, led by Jan (2nd from left).
This will be the third attempt at getting our boiler serviced this year, after two no-shows. Fingers crossed they deign to turn up today, or the air will be blue again!
And, just like that, tomorrow is May!
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
4
0
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley
ace
They look like a fun bunch. Hope the engineer turns up today.
April 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
Always fun to walk in a group. Lots of chatting along the way.
Hope you get your boiler serviced.
April 30th, 2025
Christina
ace
Looks like quite a big group to me! I hope the servicing of the boiler happened.
April 30th, 2025
julia
ace
Looks like a great place to have a ramble. Yes crazy how the year is disappearing..
April 30th, 2025
