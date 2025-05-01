Previous
May Blossom by jamibann
Photo 4200

May Blossom

It seems that this year is a good year for blossom on the trees. Our apple tree and this ornamental crabapple are excelling themselves, and I felt that they deserve a space on my 365 Journal. :-)

Welcome to the merry, merry month of May!

I'm off to Edinburgh and Norway - for some daughter time.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, great focus, dof and such a beautiful colour.
May 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful. It is a major salient memory from our May Day wedding day seeing blossom on all the trees as we were driven in the car. Love it.
May 1st, 2025  
Christina ace
How beautiful!
May 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh this is so pretty!
May 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
so beautiful. Have a great trip.
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact