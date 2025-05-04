Father and Daughter

A lovely day had yesterday, enjoying the company of our daughter and her boyfriend.



We started off with a game of Padel - the boys won! We then lunched at the Laundromat - a nice wee street-side restaurant, where this photo was taken. Afterwards we had a walk around Oslo, visited the Vigeland Park where we hadn't been in years, and walked down to Aker Brygge for a drink before the boys went to watch rugby in The Dubliner and girls went to Bar Code for some street food followed by an evening visit to the (fairly new) Munch Museum which I'd never visited before. A fabulous building with great views. We saw the Munch exhibits, of course, but also temporary exhibits by George Baselitz, Kerstin Brätsch and Kiyoshi Yamamoto. The museum stays open until 9pm! We finished up by returning to The Dubliner to collect the 'boys' and met some young rugby friends of Mhairi and Ed's, including an Englishman, a Norwegian and a really funny French guy, Jules!



A full and interesting day in Oslo - and a change of hotel bedroom meant that we got a nice quiet night of sleep! Phew. The hotel were very good and immediately offered us a change of room and a partial reimbursement for our disrupted night. 10/10 for customer service.

