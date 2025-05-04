Previous
Father and Daughter by jamibann
Photo 4203

Father and Daughter

A lovely day had yesterday, enjoying the company of our daughter and her boyfriend.

We started off with a game of Padel - the boys won! We then lunched at the Laundromat - a nice wee street-side restaurant, where this photo was taken. Afterwards we had a walk around Oslo, visited the Vigeland Park where we hadn't been in years, and walked down to Aker Brygge for a drink before the boys went to watch rugby in The Dubliner and girls went to Bar Code for some street food followed by an evening visit to the (fairly new) Munch Museum which I'd never visited before. A fabulous building with great views. We saw the Munch exhibits, of course, but also temporary exhibits by George Baselitz, Kerstin Brätsch and Kiyoshi Yamamoto. The museum stays open until 9pm! We finished up by returning to The Dubliner to collect the 'boys' and met some young rugby friends of Mhairi and Ed's, including an Englishman, a Norwegian and a really funny French guy, Jules!

A full and interesting day in Oslo - and a change of hotel bedroom meant that we got a nice quiet night of sleep! Phew. The hotel were very good and immediately offered us a change of room and a partial reimbursement for our disrupted night. 10/10 for customer service.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1151% complete

Mona ace
Looks like the Norway adventure started out great. Hope hou have many good momentos ahead. Happy and safe travels.
May 4th, 2025  
Brian ace
Delightful portrait. Enjoy your adventure.
May 4th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Sounds like a great day. Nice portrait
May 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
She's a chip of the old block! Pleased you got some sleep.
May 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely shot. Glad you had a good night's sleep.
May 4th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely shot of the two of them.. Sounds like a pretty full day..
May 4th, 2025  
