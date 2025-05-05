Previous
The Vigeland Sculpture Park by jamibann
The Vigeland Sculpture Park

I love this park in Oslo! So much to see and photograph.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful sculpture and tones, I love the background showing it off so beautifully.
May 5th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I burst out laughing thinking - this is art, but if you found 2 people like this it would be arrest them!
May 5th, 2025  
