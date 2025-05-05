Sign up
Previous
Photo 4204
The Vigeland Sculpture Park
I love this park in Oslo! So much to see and photograph.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4413
photos
192
followers
121
following
1151% complete
View this month »
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
3rd May 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful sculpture and tones, I love the background showing it off so beautifully.
May 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I burst out laughing thinking - this is art, but if you found 2 people like this it would be arrest them!
May 5th, 2025
