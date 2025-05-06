Previous
The Fountain at the Vigeland Park by jamibann
Photo 4205

The Fountain at the Vigeland Park

A further image of The Fountain from our walk around the Vigeland Park in Oslo on Saturday. Here you can see the men holding up the overflowing bowl of water, and some of the 'trees of life' which surround the fountain. The couple from yesterday's photo are at the base of one of these trees, just not the ones in this image!

There are more than 200 sculptures in this park, all by Gustav Vigeland (1869-1943). The fountain is made up of 6 giants holding the vessel of water aloft - these men are interpreted as toiling with the burden of life. The surrounding 'trees' - represent man's relationship to nature, but also they form the setting for life's stages - childhood through to adulthood, old age and death.

The gulls are just taking advantage of the easy source of water! ;-)
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a meaningful and lovely design
May 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is spectacular!
May 6th, 2025  
