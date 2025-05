Chevrolet

Spotted in the streets of Oslo on Saturday. How the rear end doesn't hit anything, I don't know. The car seemed to be 'stuffed to the gunwales' with young men and cool boxes. Party time, I suspect. There were two other old cars in the convoy ... not quite sure what make they were, but they too seemed to be heavily laden.



I also liked this image as the exhibition being advertised on the billboard was one we went to at the Munch Museum on Saturday evening.