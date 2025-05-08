Previous
What Next? by jamibann
Photo 4207

What Next?

A 22-foot sculpture at Aker Brygge in Oslo caught my eye as we walked on Sunday. Entitled What Next?, it is the work of sculptor Brendan Murphy. If you look closely you can see our little group of four on the spaceman's helmet.

I considered digitally 'cleaning up' the spaceman's helmet as the birds have made a bit of a mess, but decided it was better to leave well alone. It was certainly easier to do so!

Finally today, I may get some commenting done - once again I'm chasing my tail. So many things, so little time!
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fascinating idea for a sculpture. Wondering if the graffiti is his design or damage....

May 8th, 2025  
Christina ace
I like the helmut colour and reflections. I'm please you didn't clean it up.
May 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Cool
May 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Well you could have walked right on by and missed it?
May 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@casablanca Design ... it's all over the whole 'body'.
May 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@jamibann Very cool!
May 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing sculpture and reflections, your group looks like ants down there.
May 8th, 2025  
