What Next?

A 22-foot sculpture at Aker Brygge in Oslo caught my eye as we walked on Sunday. Entitled What Next?, it is the work of sculptor Brendan Murphy. If you look closely you can see our little group of four on the spaceman's helmet.



I considered digitally 'cleaning up' the spaceman's helmet as the birds have made a bit of a mess, but decided it was better to leave well alone. It was certainly easier to do so!



Finally today, I may get some commenting done - once again I'm chasing my tail. So many things, so little time!