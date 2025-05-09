Previous
Another Oslo Sculpture - Hode N.N. by jamibann
Photo 4208

Another Oslo Sculpture - Hode N.N.

Oslo is full of unusual sculptures. We came across this one in the Torshovdalen valley, as we returned from our walk to Grefsenkollen on Monday. We approached from the rise behind, and wondered what we were seeing. It looked like a massive boulder. As we got closer, it started to look like the back of a head, and then as we edged around the side we realised it was a child's face. On further investigation, I discovered that it is a giant enlargement of a classic doll head which artist Marianne Heske bought at a flea market in Paris in 1971. It is 7 metres tall. If you look closely, you'll see that the head is split into sections, and has numbers on it. I'm not at all sure what that means.
Beverley ace
Great sculpture & nice location, fascinating numbers I wonder…
May 9th, 2025  
