Rita, Milo and Lochnagar

Our Friday group did a super walk yesterday up to Creag Nam Ban, giving us some great views over to Lochnagar. During our coffee break, I spotted Rita trying to get a good shot of her dog Milo, so I sneaked up on them. I had the advantage of being on the slope below, so had a good vantage point. I was pleased at how this one came out. I sent it to Rita, and hope that she liked it. Milo is very handsome.