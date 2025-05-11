Sign up
Previous
Photo 4210
The Mundane Fern
So beautiful as they prepare to unfurl. Taken on Friday's walk.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
8
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
9th May 2025 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
I love unfurling ferns. They are magical. Lovely capture.
May 11th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Amazingly beautiful.
May 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful new growth.
May 11th, 2025
julia
ace
Always fascinating to see and they unfurl pretty quickly.. Koru in Maori and means new beginnings.. The symbol on the tail of Air New Zealand.
May 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I can feel it stretching and pushing to unroll...
May 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh fiddleheads are never mundane, and this is a beautiful one
May 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and dof.
May 11th, 2025
Christina
ace
Nothing mundane about them!
May 11th, 2025
