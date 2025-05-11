Previous
The Mundane Fern by jamibann
Photo 4210

The Mundane Fern

So beautiful as they prepare to unfurl. Taken on Friday's walk.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Karen ace
I love unfurling ferns. They are magical. Lovely capture.
May 11th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Amazingly beautiful.
May 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful new growth.
May 11th, 2025  
julia ace
Always fascinating to see and they unfurl pretty quickly.. Koru in Maori and means new beginnings.. The symbol on the tail of Air New Zealand.
May 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I can feel it stretching and pushing to unroll...
May 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh fiddleheads are never mundane, and this is a beautiful one
May 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and dof.
May 11th, 2025  
Christina ace
Nothing mundane about them!
May 11th, 2025  
