The 18th Hole

My view for a large part of this week, because it's the 50th Anniversary of Ballater's Golf Week, and I'm on the organising committee. Participants arrived on Saturday, and a casual game of golf was played accompanied by Ballater members, followed by an opening dinner. Paul Lawrie came along for a Q&A session which was really interesting. Yesterday they played a Stableford round and we had a quiz night in the evening. Today it's a Texas Scramble followed by 'Whisky in the Wild' up at Loch Muick. Tuesday and Thursday the Championship rounds are played and on Wednesday they have a free day, or they can play golf at Royal Balmoral. On Thursday evening it's a 70's disco and then a Prize Giving dinner on Friday when they all go home, and Ballater Walking Festival begins on Saturday ... did I mention that I was busy?! ;-)