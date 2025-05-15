Sign up
Photo 4214
Gold Tee Markers
One of our 'GSD' guys managed to get some gold tee-markers for Ballater's 50th Golf Week. I thought they looked great!
John and I managed to get a round in yesterday morning as the Golf-Weekers are either having a day off or are playing at Royal Balmoral.
The beautiful weather continues. :-)
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4423
photos
189
followers
120
following
1154% complete
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
Beverley
ace
Fabulous pov… wonderful to see this morning. Enjoy your beautiful sunshine.
May 15th, 2025
