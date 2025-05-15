Previous
One of our 'GSD' guys managed to get some gold tee-markers for Ballater's 50th Golf Week. I thought they looked great!

John and I managed to get a round in yesterday morning as the Golf-Weekers are either having a day off or are playing at Royal Balmoral.

The beautiful weather continues. :-)
Fabulous pov… wonderful to see this morning. Enjoy your beautiful sunshine.
May 15th, 2025  
