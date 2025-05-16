Previous
First Tee-off at Braemar by jamibann
First Tee-off at Braemar

The view from the Men's Tee Box in Braemar early yesterday morning - looking over towards the Clunie Water and Coo Hill. No golden tee-boxes there, but another beautiful, sunny, windless day. We played a round and were home by lunchtime. We practically had the course to ourselves, and John had a great round. In the evening The Travelling Blaeberries, our local dance band, played at the Golf Club - a seventies night to celebrate 50 years of Golf Week. A fun evening, dancing to The Eagles, Smokie, Sutherland Brothers and Quiver, Fleetwood Mac and many more!

Today it's the final round in Ballater for our Golf-Weekers, and I'm on duty for the 'shot at & over the Dee' on the 13th Hole. Always fun! More about that tomorrow.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… dancing to the 70’s how fabulous
May 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely light. The weather has been great for you!
May 16th, 2025  
