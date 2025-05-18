Arne Kavli's Constitution Day 1914

I took this photo of Arne Kavli's painting when visiting the National Museum in Oslo earlier this month. Gratulerer med Dagen to Norway!



Yesterday was Constitution Day and they really know how to celebrate this day! Our daughter participated in the early morning run through the empty streets of Oslo and then went on to breakfast at a friend's house followed by lunch and party time at some other central venue, with friends. She sent us a small video of national flags flying everywhere, the sun shining, and a brass band playing Abba's Dancing Queen! They gave out song sheets for the music, so everyone could sing along in Norwegian! What fun.



Meanwhile, the sun still shines here, and we're off soon to lead a group of walkers up Braemar's Corbett - Morrone.