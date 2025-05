Morrone - Walk No. 2

Manic May continues.



I thoroughly enjoyed leading this fabulous group of people up to the top of Morrone. We had a beautiful day for it and enjoyed lots of chat along the way. Ballater's Walking Festival is well under way. This is taken about half way up the hill, looking back over the village of Braemar.



No walks for me today, but a round of golf and a visit with dad. Friends arriving later this afternoon.