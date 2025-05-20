Ballintuim Barn

We passed this old barn on Monday's walk as we approached Braemar. I love the rustic 'woodenness' of it and thought it suited being in black and white, despite the blue skies on the day.



A Braemar Walk on the cards for me today - No. 9A. Our friends are doing No. 8, a 3-Munro walk, and so it was early to bed for all, last night.



And still the sunshine stays with us. We're having an unbelievable spell of good weather at the moment, but it's a trifle worrying from a drought perspective, and of course it's also extreme fire hazard weather. May 2025 will long be remembered!