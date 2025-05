Society Bridge, Braemar - Walk No. 9A

Yesterday's walk around Braemar was a great success, and what a lovely bunch of ladies - and two gents! It was lovely to see an old school pal from Banchory turn up as well.



Onwards and upwards, literally. The three peaks challenge today, with the Walking Festival. We're doing all 3 hills close to Ballater village - Sgor Buidhe, Craigendarroch and Craig Choillich. It's going to be another hot one, but hopefully we'll get some shade along the way. I think a photo on each 'top' will be in order!