Jimmy takes a call! by jamibann
Jimmy takes a call!

A sneaky shot of Jimmy as he took a call during our coffee stop on Wednesday. In the far distance you see the corries of Dark Lochnagar.

It's the final day of the Walking Festival today. I'm off duty and so it's golf for me later in the day and then I'll join in with the ceilidh.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Amazed there was a signal!
May 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
A great view while chatting
May 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing view! Hope you have a great golf round on your day off ;-)
May 23rd, 2025  
