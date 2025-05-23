Sign up
Previous
Photo 4222
Jimmy takes a call!
A sneaky shot of Jimmy as he took a call during our coffee stop on Wednesday. In the far distance you see the corries of Dark Lochnagar.
It's the final day of the Walking Festival today. I'm off duty and so it's golf for me later in the day and then I'll join in with the ceilidh.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
21st May 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Amazed there was a signal!
May 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
A great view while chatting
May 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing view! Hope you have a great golf round on your day off ;-)
May 23rd, 2025
