The Road Home

The track home after our Three Peaks challenge on Wednesday. I liked the shadows and the lines of trees.



Walking week is officially over for 2025. I felt bad because I never quite made it to the end-of-week ceilidh last night, as I do usually attend. But, I had a golf match at 4 pm, which finished at 7, and by the time I socialised with other golfers and congratulated the winner - the lady I had played with - it was already 8.30 pm. The thought of dashing home, changing and going to a ceilidh was too much for me! So, I finished my drink, and just went straight home at 9.30pm.



A good day overall and I was very happy to be second in the competition. I was even happier for the lady who won, however, as she is a high handicapper who tries so hard with her golf. She deserved her win.