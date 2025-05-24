Previous
The Road Home by jamibann
The Road Home

The track home after our Three Peaks challenge on Wednesday. I liked the shadows and the lines of trees.

Walking week is officially over for 2025. I felt bad because I never quite made it to the end-of-week ceilidh last night, as I do usually attend. But, I had a golf match at 4 pm, which finished at 7, and by the time I socialised with other golfers and congratulated the winner - the lady I had played with - it was already 8.30 pm. The thought of dashing home, changing and going to a ceilidh was too much for me! So, I finished my drink, and just went straight home at 9.30pm.

A good day overall and I was very happy to be second in the competition. I was even happier for the lady who won, however, as she is a high handicapper who tries so hard with her golf. She deserved her win.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
eDorre ace
What a cool shot! Congrats on your day
May 24th, 2025  
judith deacon
A lovely image - not sure where you were but this looks not dissimilar to the Caledonian Forest in the Cairn Gorms?
May 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@judithdeacon Yes - this is within the Cairngorm National Park. But it's not the natural Caledonian Pine Forest, but an area of forestry planted pine trees, which will likely come down at some point in the future.
May 24th, 2025  
Lesley ace
This is such a fabulous scene, and a lovely finish to your day.
May 24th, 2025  
