Changing of the Guard

As John's away on his golfing weekend with pals, I decided to go and visit the Ospreys' nest near Braemar. It used to be an easy visit as I could park in a lay-by and walk a short distance up the hill to get to the spot with a clear view of the nest. However, the lay-by is now blocked off and there is nowhere close where you can safely park. So, I now make my visit as part of a 6 km walk, which I did yesterday, with my zoom lens in tow. I knew they'd be there, I just wasn't sure to get an image of them flying in or out - but usually if I'm patient, it works - they eventually do their change out! There are only so many images you can look at with just the head poking out of the nest - it's an old buzzards' nest, and so is very deep. I I got my reward though - I heard the incoming bird, got camera at the ready, and managed a few decent shots of it, and the outgoing bird. I'm not sure which is the female and which is the male though. I felt rewarded for my effort as I did have other things I should have been getting on with!



I loved the symmetrical shape of the wing span in this particular image.