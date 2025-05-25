Previous
Changing of the Guard by jamibann
Photo 4224

Changing of the Guard

As John's away on his golfing weekend with pals, I decided to go and visit the Ospreys' nest near Braemar. It used to be an easy visit as I could park in a lay-by and walk a short distance up the hill to get to the spot with a clear view of the nest. However, the lay-by is now blocked off and there is nowhere close where you can safely park. So, I now make my visit as part of a 6 km walk, which I did yesterday, with my zoom lens in tow. I knew they'd be there, I just wasn't sure to get an image of them flying in or out - but usually if I'm patient, it works - they eventually do their change out! There are only so many images you can look at with just the head poking out of the nest - it's an old buzzards' nest, and so is very deep. I I got my reward though - I heard the incoming bird, got camera at the ready, and managed a few decent shots of it, and the outgoing bird. I'm not sure which is the female and which is the male though. I felt rewarded for my effort as I did have other things I should have been getting on with!

I loved the symmetrical shape of the wing span in this particular image.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Issi, well done you! It's a fabulous shot, and you need a break for doing that walk, lugging that lens and then waiting WAS a getting on with something.
May 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
This is a magnificent capture, Issi. What a great reward for your patience! I love the symmetrical outspread wings and those bits hanging from the claws. There is such lovely clarity on the head of the one in the nest, probably on eggs or chicks sitting so high in the deep nest :-)
May 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, Issi! Awesome shot!
May 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow this is magnificent - you must be thrilled!
May 25th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh how wonderful! Well worth the walk and the wait and I'm sure the 'to do' list will be completed easily with the joy of this in your head.
May 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Your patience definitely paid off. This is a superb capture. Big fav
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact