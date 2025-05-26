Dad at the Standing Stones

I took dad for a wee run in the car, yesterday. It was partially successful.



Firstly we visited Midmar, where I'd hoped he'd recognise the house he was brought up in. He didn't (although admittedly it has changed a fair bit). The only thing he remembered was the bus stop on the main Aberdeen-Tarland road where he used to catch the bus to Robert Gordons School in Aberdeen.



We then went to the churchyard to pay respect to his parents, sisters, grandparents and various aunts and uncles. He remembered all of them perfectly, and when I went to take a picture of him beside the gravestones, he commented that his shadow was in the way, and he moved so that I could get a better picture - a reminder that just because you get confused and can't remember things doesn't mean you have lost all of your knowledge and common sense.



Then I thought we'd just drop in by the Midmar Tree House for lunch - no, no, - way too busy, even at 12 noon sharp. So, then I thought I'd take him to Lumphanan's tiny little tearoom, run by a little old lady. It was open, but boy, she can't be rushed. She's a sweetheart, but she does things in her own time. We had a sandwich, which we'd finished by the time we got our tea. Dad kept commenting, very loudly, (he's deaf and his hearing aids weren't working) about wanting his tea (and we were the only people in the very small tearoom). Then we were ready to pay and leave, but by this time she was serving a French couple who wanted a salad. She was making those up, slicing cucumber and tomatoes very carefully, and could not deal with me paying until all that was finished. So, dad and I sat, in almost silence, for absolutely ages until I could pay (in cash, of course). Dad sat looking at his watch every couple of minutes. It was all very trying. Wanting dad to have a nice time. Not wanting to upset the tea lady. Wanting to get back into the tranquility of our car and just drive.



However, once back in the sanctuary of his room, we got his hearing aid batteries changed and he thanked me for taking him for a drive. Back on to an even keel!



And, finally, here's a photo of dad at the standing stones in Midmar churchyard.