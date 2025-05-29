Previous
Summit of Beinn Spionnaidh by jamibann
Summit of Beinn Spionnaidh

Wow, yesterday was only a 14km walk, but so very windy and so many boulders to walk up and over - watching one's feet all the time, knowing that a trip, slip or fall would not be good. However, we made it back to the car, tired but happy. Two Corbetts in the bag - taking our number up to 29. Another day where we met no-one from start to finish!

Today is different. Wind is gone. Rain is on. Midgies are out. A whole new set of challenges. Not sure if it will be a beach walk, or Arkle, the next Corbett on our list. Breakfast first, decision later!
