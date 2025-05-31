Arkle

It was a great decision to wait until yesterday to climb Arkle. What a fabulous hill. And - no wind, no rain, no midgies and just the right amount of sun. I'm going to bore you with photos over the next few days. The hill is very rocky and bouldery, making slow going, and as you may see in this image, it has two summits - the higher (by 30m) being the furthest out one! And, of course you have to walk out and back to get to it (about 3km with a fairly big descent and climb in between)! This is John just starting the walk in to the base of the hill.