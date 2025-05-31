Previous
Arkle by jamibann
Photo 4230

Arkle

It was a great decision to wait until yesterday to climb Arkle. What a fabulous hill. And - no wind, no rain, no midgies and just the right amount of sun. I'm going to bore you with photos over the next few days. The hill is very rocky and bouldery, making slow going, and as you may see in this image, it has two summits - the higher (by 30m) being the furthest out one! And, of course you have to walk out and back to get to it (about 3km with a fairly big descent and climb in between)! This is John just starting the walk in to the base of the hill.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
We won’t ever get bored by your lovely images!
May 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and scenery, I would call that a mountain! Please keep your amazing shots coming, the only way I could ever see how tough and fit you guys are. So many beautiful scenes of your lovely country.
May 31st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
What a great image. Love it!
May 31st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a nice scene. I hope it was a good walk
May 31st, 2025  
Christina ace
Love seeing nature shots so you won't bore me!
May 31st, 2025  
Denise Wood
Wonderful - looking forward to your photos :)
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact