Photo 4232
Contemplating the Next Move
Having arrived at the East summit of Arkle on Friday, we took a moment to enjoy coffee and contemplation before walking out to the West summit - about 3 km out and back, and just beyond the edge of the image on the right.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
30th May 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene! I take my hat off to the two of you when I see this might hill to climb, or do you not go higher?
June 2nd, 2025
judith deacon
What a stunning capture - I'm afraid my next move would probably be helicopter rescue!!
June 2nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
@ludwigsdiana
We didn't go much higher on that day (+30m), but there were a lot of drops in between peaks, and another hill to climb on the other side of Arkle. I think we'd climbed about 700m at this point, and our day's combined elevation was 1400m - so still a fair bit of work ahead of us at this point.
June 2nd, 2025
