Contemplating the Next Move

Having arrived at the East summit of Arkle on Friday, we took a moment to enjoy coffee and contemplation before walking out to the West summit - about 3 km out and back, and just beyond the edge of the image on the right.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Fabulous capture and scene! I take my hat off to the two of you when I see this might hill to climb, or do you not go higher?
June 2nd, 2025  
judith deacon
What a stunning capture - I'm afraid my next move would probably be helicopter rescue!!
June 2nd, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana We didn't go much higher on that day (+30m), but there were a lot of drops in between peaks, and another hill to climb on the other side of Arkle. I think we'd climbed about 700m at this point, and our day's combined elevation was 1400m - so still a fair bit of work ahead of us at this point.
June 2nd, 2025  
