Heading for the West Top of Arkle by jamibann
Heading for the West Top of Arkle

I hung back for a while letting John get ahead so I could get this photo. No-one else around us, anywhere. Just us, doing our thing, in this vast expanse of barren rock. We felt very privileged.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

Vincent ace
Impressive!
June 3rd, 2025  
Brigette ace
The scale here!!!
June 3rd, 2025  
Denise Wood
Wow! What a magnificent place to walk :) fav
June 3rd, 2025  
