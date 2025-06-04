Previous
Admiring views on the way by jamibann
Photo 4234

Admiring views on the way

Posting a final image of Arkle. As the cloud lifted on the way over to the second summit, we had magnificent views out to sea.

And now, London is calling. A very quick trip to see our son who is home from Taiwan for a few days.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A magnificent view and capture thereof! Have a wonderful time in London :-)
June 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
Fabulous vista - enjoy your trip
June 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful view. Enjoy your time in London
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact