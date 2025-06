Beeline!

We arrived in London around lunchtime on Wednesday, checked in, and grabbed a quick sandwich and coffee to eat in Kensington Park as we watched the birdlife all around. These baby coots were particularly amusing and were making a beeline towards me. I suspect they thought they'd get food from us, but they did not - just a spot on 365!



Sorry, once again about lack of commenting. Lack of time is once more an issue!