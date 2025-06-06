Previous
Street Life by jamibann
Street Life

As we sat outside on the rooftop terrace of the Market Halls having a drink on Wednesday afternoon near Victoria Station, I looked down to street level and wondered at the various conversations going on amongst these women.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
judith deacon
One minute you are on the top of Arkle and the next near Victoria Station - I cant keep up with you!
June 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, a scene that has become the norm here unfortunatley.
June 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice street scene
June 7th, 2025  
